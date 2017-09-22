Whippet captains visit GMK ahead of Homecoming game (audio)

Four members of the Kosciusko Whippet football team stopped by “Good Morning Kosciusko” Friday.

The four captains gave their thoughts on the game and thanked the community for their support throughout the season.

The Whippets will host the Florence Eagles tonight for Homecoming.

Homecoming activities will begin at 6:25.

Coverage begins at 6:30 with The Megg’s Tire Pregame Show on Breezy 101, Breezynews.com, and the Breezy 101 app.

Kickoff is set for 7:00 pm.

Pictured (L to R): Garret Dickerson, Max Cook, Kadarius “Swolley” Banks, and Jaquan Williams.

