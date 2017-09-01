Whippet DT Named Autumn Ridge Dental Player of the Game (Audio)

Kosciusko Whippet defensive tackle Kahare Haynes has been named this week’s Autumn Ridge Dental Player of the Game.

The Whippets were defeated by Forest Friday night, but the Bearcats didn’t have answer for Haynes size and agility on the defensive line. He racked over 10 total tackles and had four tackles for loss.

On Monday, Haynes was presented a Player of the Game shirt courtesy of Autumn Ridge Dental.

Kosciusko Whippet head coach Kelly Causey said Haynes’ return to the lineup helped the defense pitch another second half shutout.

The Whippets will be at home again this week to take on the Ridgeland Titans. Listen to the game on Breezy 101, Breezynews.com, and the Breezy 101 mobile app to find out who will named the next Autumn Ridge Dental Player of the Game.