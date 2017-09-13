Whippet FB named Autumn Ridge Dental Player of the Game

Kosciusko Whippet fullback Kenwon Riley has been named this week’s Autumn Ridge Dental Player of the Game.

The Whippets lost a close game to Grenada, but the Chargers didn’t have an answer for the rushing attack of the junior running back.

Riley carried the ball 28 times for 111 yards, which accounted for exactly half of the team’s total yards.

“He did a great job,” said Whippet head coach Kelly Causey. “At times, he was getting tackled by three guys and he didn’t even have the ball. That means you’re running it pretty well.”

The Whippets will be on the road this week to take on the Winona Tigers. Listen to the game on Breezy 101, Breezynews.com, and the Breezy 101 mobile app to find out who will named the next Autumn Ridge Dental Player of the Game.