Whippet football teams announces All-Academic Team

Whippets
The Kosciusko Whippet football team has announced the 2017 – 2018 All-Academic Team.

Members named the team had a 3.0 GPA throughout the fall 2017 football season.

The overall team GPA was a 2.968.

2017 – 2018 KHS Football All-Academic Team

  • Slay Blaine
  • Hunter Blaylock
  • George Carter
  • McCarvin Carter
  • Kobe Carter
  • Jake Cockroft
  • Max Cook
  • Jacob Davide
  • Joseph Davide
  • Clark Dean
  • Garrett Dickerson
  • Devonte Ellis
  • Damien Foster
  • Jackson Gilmore, Jackson
  • Antonio Harmon
  • Deshawn Hill
  • Parker Jones
  • Nicholas Mallett
  • Milton Mayfield
  • Azikwe Mays
  • Heath McBride
  • Hunter McBride
  • Zavier Miller
  • Isaac Moore
  • Jordan Patrick
  • Lucas Price
  • Samuel Rand
  • Chris Robinson
  • Hillard Sayles
  • JP Tate
  • Kentrell Teague
  • Reeves Threadgill
  • Eriontae Veasley

