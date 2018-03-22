Whippet football teams announces All-Academic Team

The Kosciusko Whippet football team has announced the 2017 – 2018 All-Academic Team.
Members named the team had a 3.0 GPA throughout the fall 2017 football season.
The overall team GPA was a 2.968.
2017 – 2018 KHS Football All-Academic Team
- Slay Blaine
- Hunter Blaylock
- George Carter
- McCarvin Carter
- Kobe Carter
- Jake Cockroft
- Max Cook
- Jacob Davide
- Joseph Davide
- Clark Dean
- Garrett Dickerson
- Devonte Ellis
- Damien Foster
- Jackson Gilmore, Jackson
- Antonio Harmon
- Deshawn Hill
- Parker Jones
- Nicholas Mallett
- Milton Mayfield
- Azikwe Mays
- Heath McBride
- Hunter McBride
- Zavier Miller
- Isaac Moore
- Jordan Patrick
- Lucas Price
- Samuel Rand
- Chris Robinson
- Hillard Sayles
- JP Tate
- Kentrell Teague
- Reeves Threadgill
- Eriontae Veasley