Whippet QB named Autumn Ridge Dental Player of the Game

Kosciusko Whippet quarterback/safety has been named this week’s Autumn Ridge Dental Player of the Game.

Williams turned in a fantastic performance on both offense and defense in the 33-21 loss to Ridgeland Friday night.

On offense, Williams carried the ball 11 times for 100 yards and a touchdown. Defensively, Williams recorded 8 tackles including one tackle for loss.

“He does everything,” said head coach Kelly Causey. “He’s going to be out there on a regular basis on both sides of the ball. He’s going to have a great year and he’s off to a good start.”

The Whippets will be on the road this week to take on the Grenada Chargers. Listen to the game on Breezy 101, Breezynews.com, and the Breezy 101 mobile app to find out who will named the next Autumn Ridge Dental Player of the Game.