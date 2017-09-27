Whippet RB named Autumn Ridge Dental Player of the Game

Kosciusko Whippet running back Zavier “Bobo” Miller has been named this week’s Autumn Ridge Dental Player of the Game.

The Whippets lost their Homecoming game to Florence Friday night, but Miller turned in his best performance of the year.

The sophomore running back ran the ball 12 times for 216 yards and two touchdowns.

“He did an excellent job,” said Whippet head coach Kelly Causey. “He’s a great runner. He got a lot of extra yards….he’s going to be fun to watch these next two years.”

For his performance, Miller was awarded a t-shirt courtesy of Autumn Ridge Dental.

The Whippets will begin Region 4-4A play this week against the Leake Central Gators.