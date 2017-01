The Kosciusko Whippet basketball and soccer teams will be in action Friday night.

The soccer teams will host Louisville for Senior Night.

The girl’s game begins at 5:00 with the boy’s game to follow. Senior Night activities will be held between the games.

The basketball team’s will host Region 4-4A foe Noxubee County beginning at 6:00 pm.

The boys game will be for second place in the region as both Kosciusko and Noxubee are heading into the game with a 3-1 record in district play.