Whippet soccer wins district championship

The Kosciusko Whippet boy’s soccer team clinched the Region 3-4A title Monday night.

The team earned the championship with a 6-0 win over the rival Louisville Wildcats.

The win guarantees the team a home game during the first round of the MHSAA playoffs.

That game will be held at Whippet Stadium Tuesday, Feb. 6. The time and opponent are TBD.

The Lady Whippet soccer team is also headed to the post season. The team defeated Louisville Monday night 7-1 to secure the #2 seed in the division.

The team will be on the road Monday, Feb. 5 to play a first round game against Corinth.