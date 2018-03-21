Whippet softball player earns state “Player of the Week” honors

Kosciusko Whippet softball player Madeline McCown has been named an “Athlete of the Week” by The Clarion Ledger.

McCown earned the honor for her performance in games against Lake and Nanih Waiya. The junior outfielder went 5-for-8 while driving in eight runs.

She is currently 4th in the state in RBIs with 18.

McCown has helped lead the Whippet softball team to a 10-0 start.

You can cast a vote for Madeline in a Player of the Week poll at www.clarionledger.com.

The Whippet softball team will host New Hope on Thursday, March 22.

Photo appears courtesy of Kevin Brunt.