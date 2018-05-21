The Kosciusko Whippet softball team is selling t-shirts to commemorate its 2018 MHSAA State Championship.
Shirts cost $25 and profits from sales will be used to help purchase the team’s state championship rings.
The shirts are black with maroon and white writing.
Contact Coach Tony Terry or any member of the KHS softball team to place an order.
One thought on “Whippet softball selling state championship t-shirts”
R Winters says:
It is my opinion that a high school team accomplish an achievement of this magnitude, the school district should provide the championship ring. These kids and teachers work so hard to be competitive with the school districts in the state of Mississippi to receive an A rating. Come on Kosy.