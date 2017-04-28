Whippet softball takes 2 from Lafayette, advance to 3rd round of playoffs (audio)

The Kosciusko Whippet softball team is headed to the third round of the state playoffs.

After dropping game one on Tuesday, the team won two games against the Lafayette Commodores Thursday night to keep its championship hopes alive.

The Whippets won the first game of the night 10-0 in six innings due to the MHSAA “mercy rule.”

After jumping out to a 3-0 lead in game three, the Commodores cut the Whippet lead to 1 in the bottom of the fifth.

However, a strong performance from Whippet pitcher Katie Mitchell allowed the Whippets to hang and secure the 3-2 victory.

The Whippets will now face former division rival Houston beginning Monday, May 1.

Audio: Whippet head coach Tony Terry.