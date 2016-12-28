Whippet TE to play in All-American Game

A member of the Kosciusko Whippet football team will represent the Whippets in an All-American Game this weekend.

Senior tight-end/offensive lineman Lane Outlaw is set to play in the Marcus Dixon McInerney All-American Bowl in Myrtle Beach, SC on Saturday, Dec. 31.

In two seasons as a starter for the Whippets, Outlaw was a vital part of the team’s offense, defense, and special teams units. He started games at tight-end, left tackle, and defensive end. He has also handled punting duties for the Whippets for the past two seasons.

The Marcus Dixon McInerney All-American Bowl brings prospective college football players together to showcase their talents. The game is put on by Diamond Sports Group.

Recruiters and media members from around the county will attend the game and hundreds more will watch the live video feed.

The Diamond Sports Group reports that 21 players from the 2015 game saw an increase in recruitment following their performances.

This won’t be the last time the Outlaw suits up before college. He will travel with American Football Worldwide to Ireland April 1-8, 2017. The trip will feature an international game between USA and Ireland.

Outlaw arrived in Myrtle Beach Monday night to begin pregame activities.

Marcus Dixon McInerney All-American Bowl: