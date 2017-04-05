Whippet tennis bests Eupora, prepares for showdown with West Lauderdale

The Kosciusko High School tennis team notched another win Tuesday night.

The Whippets defeated Eupora 5-3 in a non-district match.

The team moves to 7-1 on the season with one more match remaining.

That match is against perennial power West Lauderdale.

“They’ve won the district ever since I’ve been coaching,” said head coach Jamario Winters. “Our players know that. They understand what it’s going to take to go there and get a W.”

The Whippets and Knights will play Thursday in Meridian.

The winner of that match will host a first round home playoff match.

Click here to hear the tennis team discuss the historic 2017 season.