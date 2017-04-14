Whippet tennis duo advance to state tournament

Two members of the Kosciusko Tennis Team are headed to the state tournament.

With a second place finish in the district tournament Wednesday, the girls doubles team of Avery Terrell and Olatz Goya qualified for the state tournament.

Terrell and Goya went undefeated in the regular season.

While the girls doubles team was the only individual team to advance in the playoffs, the entire team will play in the team playoff tournament.

The Whippets will travel to Cleveland Monday, April 17 to face Cleveland High School in the first round of team playoffs.