Whippet WR named Autumn Ridge Dental Player of the Game

Kosciusko Whippet receiver Antonio Harmon has been named this week’s Autumn Ridge Dental Player of the Game.

The Whippets lost a close game to Winona in overtime, but the Harmon played his best game of the year.

The freshman receiver caught two passes for 77 yards and 2 touchdowns. He also got a key block that allowed the Whippets to score another touchdown. Harmon also currently leads the state in yards-per-catch.

Head Coach Kelly Causey said Harmon gives maximum effort on every play.

The Whippets will be on the road this week to take on the Florence Eagles. Listen to the game on Breezy 101, Breezynews.com, and the Breezy 101 mobile app to find out who will named the next Autumn Ridge Dental Player of the Game.