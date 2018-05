County rivals faced off in a football scrimmage Thursday morning.

The Kosciusko Whippets and McAdams Bulldogs met on the field for a 7-on-7 scrimmage.

The scrimmages are played like normal games, except there are only 7 players per side and there are no pads or full contact involved.

Many teams use 7-on-7 games to work on conditioning and team building throughout the summer.

Kosciusko is traveling to Oxford Saturday to participate in the Ole Miss 7-on-7 tournament.