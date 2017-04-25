Whippets begin spring football (video)

Spring practice for the Kosciusko Whippet football team officially began on Monday.

The team spent the first day without pads, learning a new offense under first year head coach Kelly Causey.

Joining Causey on the sidelines this spring are returning coaches Alex Brooks, Perry Murphy, and Jamario Winters. Coach Lancy Canoy, Casuey’s long time offensive coordinator, also joins the staff for the spring and upcoming football season.

The Whippets will culminate the spring football season with a jamboree at Florence High School on Friday, May 12.

The team will play two quarters against Florence and two against Hancock County High School.