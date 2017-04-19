Whippets clinch Region 4-4A Championship

The Kosciusko Whippet softball team defeated West Lauderdale 5-3 Tuesday night to win the Region 4-4A championship.

The Knights jumped out to a 3-0 lead early, but the Whippets battled back to tie it in the bottom of the 5th inning.

The Whippets pushed 2 runs across in the bottom of the 6th to take a 5-3 lead.

In the top of the 7th, the Knights went down in order to seal the Whippet victory.

Starting pitcher Katie Lawrence finished with 10 strikeouts.

The win gives the Whippets a bye in the first round of the playoffs.

The next game will be Tuesday, April 26