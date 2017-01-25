Whippets drop two games to rival Wildcats

The Kosciusko High School boys’ and girls’ basketball teams suffered narrow defeats Tuesday in Region 4-4A play at arch-rival Louisville.

In boys’ action, Kadarius Banks hit a 3-pointer with 0:15 remaining to secure a comeback that saw the Whippets (16-6, 3-3) erase an 8-point deficit and send the game to overtime tied 47-47. I

In overtime, the Wildcats (7-10, 3-3) shot their way to a 58-51 win. Stefan Harmon scored 15 points and Johnny Forrest had 14 before both seniors fouled out in the extra period.

The Whippet boys have lost three in a row.

In the girls’ game, Louisville (9-8, 4-2) used stifling defensive pressure to secure a hard-fought 42-38 victory over the Lady Whippets (13-9, 3-3).

Senior guard Feria Mays led Kosciusko with 14 points, and Kenyatta Allen came off the bench to score 7.

The Whippets look to get back on track Friday when the teams host region foe Caledonia.

The girls’ game tips off at 6:00 p.m.

