Whippets Fall to Gators 8-2

The Kosciusko High School Baseball Team back home on Whippet Field tonight for game two of Region 4-4A Baseball playing the Gators of Leake Central. The Whippets traveled to Carthage last game for the first game in the series which they won 9-6 and tonight are hosting the Gators. The Whippets enter this game 4-2 overall and 1-0 in the division while the Gators enter 2-2 overall and 0-1 in the division.

The Gators were first up to bat and put the first run on the scoreboard to take an early 1 run lead. The Whippets drove in a run in the bottom of the 3rd inning to tie the game, 1-1. The Gators scored two more runs in the top of the 4th inning to regain the lead over the Whippets, 1-3. The Gators were hot at the bat again in the top of the 5th, scoring another 2 runs to go ahead of the Whippets by 4 runs, 1-5. It was just the night for the Gators as they would score another 3 runs in the top of the 6th inning to take a 7 run lead over the Whippets, 1-8. The Whippets did manage to add another run in the bottom of the 7th inning but fall short of catching the Leake Central Gators as the defeat the Whippets by 6 runs, 2-8, and end a 23 game losing streak to the Kosciusko Whippets. Brandon Black was named tonight’s Autumn Ridge Dental Player of the game.