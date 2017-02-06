Kosciusko Whippet football player Stefan Harmon will be continuing his football career at the collegiate level.
Harmon signed a national letter of intent to play football for Coahoma Community College in Clarksdale, MS.
Used mainly as a running back, wide receiver, and kick returner, Harmon was a four year starter for the Whippets.
He finished the 2016 season with 8 total touchdowns, 533 yards rushing, and 184 yards receiving.
Pictured: Stefan Harmon with his father James Harmon, girlfriend Kiarra Woodard, and mother Dorothy Harmon-Gray.
5 thoughts on “Whippets’ Harmon signs with Coahoma”
Chico Robinson says:
Congratulations on your football Carter stepfhan
Chico Robinson says:
Career
M Holder says:
Congratulations to you, Stefan! I’m so proud of you! You can do mighty things when you set your mind to them! Keep working hard to reach your goals!
T Calhoun says:
Congratulations, Stefan! So proud of you. Best of luck to you in college.
Miles Veasley says:
Great job Stefan! Proud of you now go get that degree!!