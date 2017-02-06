Whippets’ Harmon signs with Coahoma

Kosciusko Whippet football player Stefan Harmon will be continuing his football career at the collegiate level.

Harmon signed a national letter of intent to play football for Coahoma Community College in Clarksdale, MS.

Used mainly as a running back, wide receiver, and kick returner, Harmon was a four year starter for the Whippets.

He finished the 2016 season with 8 total touchdowns, 533 yards rushing, and 184 yards receiving.

Pictured: Stefan Harmon with his father James Harmon, girlfriend Kiarra Woodard, and mother Dorothy Harmon-Gray.