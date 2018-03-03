Whippets lose a close one.

The Whippets face off against the West Point Green Waves. Both teams had trouble finding points in the first two inning making the game scoreless. The Green Waves continued to be scoreless in the top of the third. The Whippets were the first to make it on the board with two runs in the bottom of the second making the score (2-0). The Green Waves still was kept scoreless in the top of the fourth. The Whippets added one more run increasing the lead and the score being (3-0). The Green Waves hit the board for the first time in the game in the top of the fifth making the score (4-1).The Whippets answered back with one run in the bottom of the fifth making the score (4-1). The Green Waves turn the ball game around by getting four runs in the top of the sixth making the score (4-5) and giving them the lead. The Whippets were kept scoreless in the sixth. The Green waves would end the game by adding one more run and kept the Whippets scoreless in the bottom of the seventh with the score being (4-6). The Ridge Player of the game is Brandon Black, congratulations Brandon.