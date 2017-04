The Kosciusko High School tennis team suffered its first division loss Thursday.

The Whippets were defeated by West Lauderdale 6-1.

The teams finishes district play 4-1 in the district and currently sits at 7-2 for the season with one match remaining.

While the team ended with a loss in district, the girls doubles team of Avery Terrell and Olatz Goya finished undefeated in division play.

The Whippets will begin district tournament play Wednesday, April 12.