Whippets split with Hilltoppers in region contest

The Kosciusko Whippet basketball teams went 1-1 against their division opponents from Houston Tuesday night.

In the girl’s game, the Lady Whippes trailed by five at halftime, but a strong second half pushed the Hilltoppers to a 50-36 win.

The Lady Whippets fall to 14-10 on the year and 4-4 in Region 4-4A play.

The second game of the night was all Whippets. The boys team took a big lead early and never looked back.

The Whippets won 70-50, improving their record to 18-6 overall and 5-3 in division play.

The games last night were a homecoming of sort for the coach from Houston.

First year coach Chris Pettit is a former Kosciusko Whippet. He graduated from KHS in 1993.

“This is the first time since I’ve been gone in [19]93 that I’ve coached a team that actually played Kosciusko,” Pettit said. “That was pretty special. It was good to get one win out of the two…”

The Whippets will travel to Macon Friday night for another region contest against Noxubee County.