Whippets sweep Warriors in the playoffs

The 2017 4-4A conference champs Kosciusko High School Whippets baseball team was back on Senatobia Field this afternoon for game two of the 2017 MHSAA playoffs. Kosciusko will play a best of three series with the Senatobia High School Warriors. The Whippets completed the regular season 22-4 overall and 10-0 in their conference while the Warriors posted a 9-13 overall record and 5-5 in their conference. Kosciusko put the first runs on the scoreboard scoring one run in the top of the second inning leaving the Warriors scoreless till the fifth inning. The Whippets scored three more runs in the top of the third making the score (4-0). The Whippets scored their last two runs in the top of the fourth inning. The Warriors fought back in the fifth inning scoring five runs making the score (6-5) at the end of the fifth. The game ends at the seventh giving the Whippets their victory in the playoff series. The Whippets will play Itawamba Friday at 7pm in the next round of the playoffs. Sophomore pitcher Bryce Oakes was named tonight’s Autumn Ridge Dental Player of the Game. Congratulations Bryce!