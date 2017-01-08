Whippets sweep Wildcats to open Region 4-4A play (video highlights)

The Kosciusko Whippets and Lady Whippets both opened Region 4-4A play Saturday with wins over Louisville.

In the first game of the afternoon, the Lady Whippets lead early, but the Lady Wildcats used a big 3rd quarter to come back and tie it at 40.

Nearing the end of regulation, the Lady Whippets found themselves down three, but Mahogany Perteet drained a 3-pointer tie the game at 53-53.

Neither team could find the basket in the remaining seconds so the game went into overtime.

With 2:08 left, Kosciusko trailed it by one, but Féria Mays hit a pair of free throws to put Lady Whippets up 58-57.

The Lady Whippets would go on to win 62-58.

After a back and forth start to the boy’s game, the Wildcats took a 27-22 lead into halftime.

In the 2nd half, junior Whippet guard Jaquan Williams went to work. Williams scored six straight points to bring the team within one at 44-43 with just over 3:00 to play.

Williams then came away with a loose ball and passed it off to PG Johnny Forrest who banked in a 3-point shot to give the Whippets a 46-44 lead.

The Whippets would add a few more shots and go on to win 52-47.

The Whippets and Lady Whippets next game will be on the road against former Whippet Chris Pettit and the Houston Hilltoppers.