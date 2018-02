The Kosciusko Whippet boy’s soccer team is headed to the 2nd round of the MHSAA 4A State Playoffs.

The Whippets defeated Ripley 5-1 Thursday night in a game that was postponed from Tuesday.

The team will travel to Amory this Saturday for a second round playoff game against the Panthers.

That game is set to kickoff at 4:30 pm.

