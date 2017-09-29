Whippets vs Gators tonight on Breezy 101 and Cruisin 98

Boswell Media Sports is ready for another exciting week of the Helmet-to-Helmet broadcast for the 2017 football season. This week’s feature game of an 11-game broadcast schedule will be between Leake Central vs Kosciusko.

The Gators will travel to Kosciusko for the opening game of Region 4-4A. The game will feature two first year head coaches, Kelly Causey for Kosciusko and Lee Wooldridge for Leake Central, hoping to get their first win in the rivalry.

The game will be a speical simulcast on both Breezy 101 and Cruisin 98.3. The live video/audio stream will be available at Breeyznews.com and on the Breezy 101/Cruisin 98 mobile apps.

Pre-game coverage begins at 6:30 pm on Breezy 101 and 6:45 on Cruisin 98.

Kickoff is set for 7:00 pm.