Whippets Win 1st Game of Series with Itawamba 6-4

The Kosciusko Whippets varsity baseball team are back on Whippet Field to began a best of three series in the 2nd round of the 4A MHSAA Baseball Championship Tournament playing the Indians of Itawamba Agricultural High School from Fulton. The Kosciusko Whippets, the 2017 4-4A Champs and the number 1 seed in region 4, enter the game tonight with a 24-4 overall season record while the Indians enter with a 16-12 overall record and the number two seed from region 1.

The Whippets put up the first runs of the game scoring 2 runs in the bottom of the 2nd inning and then adding another 4 runs in the bottom of the 4th to take a 6 run lead in the game. Kosciusko held the Indians scoreless until the 6th inning when 2 runs scored for Itawamba then 2 additional runs were scored in the 7th inning to cut the Whippets lead to only 2 runs; however that would end the comeback by the Indians as the Whippets win game one of the series by the final score of 6-4. Loftin Price was named tonight’s Autumn Ridge Dental Player of the Game. Join Boswell Media Sports for game two of the series from Itawamba tomorrow evening at 6:00pm.