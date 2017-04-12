Whippets Win Defeat Hilltoppers 5-3 (Video)

The Kosciusko Whippets back on Whippet Field in Kosciusko tonight for Senior night and a chance for a share of first place in 4-4A High School baseball with a win over the defending 4A State Champions, the Houston Hilltoppers. Tonight’s game is the first of two between the teams with game two scheduled for Thursday night in Houston. Kosciusko entered the game with a 19-4 overall season record and 8-0 in conference play while Houston entered 14-9 overall and also 8-0 in the conference. The Whippets put the first run on the scoreboard in the bottom of the 2nd inning to take an early lead then added another three runs in the bottom of the 4th inning to take a 4-0 lead over the Hilltoppers. The Hilltoppers removed the goose egg from the scoreboard in the top of the 5th scoring one run then added two more runs in the top of the 6th inning to tighten the score 4-3 but the Whippets would not be denied scoring another run in the bottom of the 6th inning and then stopping the Hilltoppers in the top of the 7th to win the game by the final score of 5-3. Sophomore Micah Parker was named tonight’s Autumn Ridge Dental player of the game. Our next broadcast of Whippets baseball will be this Thursday night as the Whippets travel to Houston for game two against the Hilltoppers.