Whippets Win Defeat Wildcats 12-2

The Kosciusko Whippets were back on Whippet field this afternoon to play the Louisville Wildcats in Region 4-4A High School Baseball. The Whippets entered the game 17-4 overall and 7-0 in the conference while the Wildcats entered 3-12 overall and 2-5 in conference play. After keeping the Wildcats off the scoreboard in the top of the opening inning the Whippets scored 3 runs in the bottom of the inning to take an early 3-0 lead in the game. The Wildcats would trim that lead by one in the top of the 2nd and score another in the top of the 3rd to get close to the Whippets at 3-2, but then the Whippets had a 6 run blowout in the bottom of the 3rd to jump out to a 9-2 lead. The Whippets would score 3 more runs in the bottom of the 5th inning to end the contest due to the 10 run rule with a final score of 12-2. With the win, the Whippets remain undefeated in 4-4A conference play improving to 8-0. Jatavious Herron was named the Autumn Ridge Dental Player of the Game. Our next broadcast of Whippets baseball will be next Tuesday as the Houston Hilltoppers come to town to face the Whippets.