Whippets Win First Division Game of the Season 9-6

The Kosciusko Whippets Baseball team traveled to Carthage this afternoon for a cool night of High School 4A Region 4 Division baseball playing the Gators of Leake Central. Our Kosciusko Whippets enter this contest 3-2 overall while the Gators enter 2-1 overall. This first division game for both teams was originally scheduled for Tuesday night but was rescheduled for tonight due to heavy rains in the Carthage area Monday night. Game two between the two teams will be played Friday night on Whippet Field in Kosciusko.

The Whippets were first up to bat in the top of the 1st inning and wasted no time putting up 4 runs on the scoreboard which included a two run home run by Clark Dean giving the Whippets an early 4-0 lead. The Gators picked up a run in the bottom of the 1st to cut the Whippets lead to 3 runs. Four more runs would score for the Whippets in the 2nd inning giving them an 8-1 lead. The Gators scored another run in the bottom of the 3rd to cut the Whippets lead to 6 runs, 8-2. The Whippets would place their 9th run on the scoreboard in the top of the 5th inning to go back up by 7 runs, 9-2. The Gators would add a run in the bottom of the 6th inning cutting the Whippets lead to 6 runs, 9-3. In the bottom of the 7th inning the Gators had their best inning of the night scoring 3 runs and cutting the Whippet lead to 3 runs but the Whippets win their first division game of the season, 9-6. Senior Dean Clark was named tonight’s Autumn Ridge Dental Player of the game. More Whippets Baseball tomorrow night on Breezy 101 at 7pm.