Whippets Win Game 1 of Playoffs Over Senatobia 10-4

The 2017 4-4A conference champs Kosciusko High School Whippets baseball team was back on Whippet Field tonight for game one of the 2017 MHSAA playoffs. Kosciusko will play a best of three series with the Senatobia High School Warriors. The Whippets completed the regular season 22-4 overall and 10-0 in their conference while the Warriors posted a 9-13 overall record and 5-5 in their conference. Kosciusko put the first runs on the scoreboard scoring two runs in the bottom of the first inning then the Warriors scored a run in the top of the second to cut into the Whippets lead. Kosciusko added one run in the third and had a three run fourth inning to extend their lead to 6-1. The Warriors scored one run in the top of the fifth inning then had a two run sixth inning to cut the Whippets lead to two runs, however Kosciusko scored four runs in the bottom of the sixth to extend their lead over Senatobia 10-4. The Warriors were unable to score in the top of the seventh giving the Whippets a 10-4 victory in game one. Game two will be played tomorrow in Senatobia with game time set at 6:00pm. Junior pitcher Ethan Gowan was named tonight’s Autumn Ridge Dental Player of the Game.