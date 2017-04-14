Whippets Win Take the 4-4A Championship Title

The Kosciusko Whippets High School baseball team traveled to Houston this afternoon for game two of the current series with the Houston Hilltoppers. Kosciusko won game one Tuesday night at Whippet Field in Kosciusko 5-3 improving their overall season record to 20-4 while remaining undefeated in 4-4A conference play. The Houston Hilltoppers drop to an overall season record of 14-10 and 8-1 in the conference. A win tonight would clinch 1st place in the conference for the Whippets or a loss of under 3 runs would still give the Whippets first place . The first two and a half innings were scoreless but then Hilltoppers scored one run in the bottom of the 3rd inning. That would be to only score in the game until the top of the 7th inning when Houston intentionally walked enough batters for Kosciusko to score a run and tie the game, Houston hoping to then retire the inning allowing them an opportunity to bat in the bottom of the 7th inning to hopefully score enough runs to win the game by at least 3 runs to take first place in the conference. Kosciusko, however, spoiled Houston plans by scoring another run in the inning to take a 2-1 lead in the game, then the Whippets held the Hilltoppers in the bottom of the 7th inning to win the game 2-1 and capture the 4-4A Championship title with a perfect 10-0 conference record. Senior Pitcher Jeremy Deason is tonight’s Autumn Ridge Dental Player of the Game. Boswell Media Sports congratulates all the players and coaches for an outstanding regular season and wish them the best in the upcoming 4A playoffs.