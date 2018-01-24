Wildcats sweep Whippets, Bulldogs take two from Tigers

Area basketball teams took to the court last night in Attala County.

The Kosciusko Whippets hosted their arch rivals from Louisville.

In the first game of the night, the Lady Wildcats defeat the Lady Whippets 62-24.

In the boy’s game, a late comeback attempt by the Whippets feel short allowing Louisville to escape with a 57-52 victory.

County rivals Ethel and McAdams also met on the court last night.

The squads from McAdams won both of those match-ups. The Lady Bulldogs were victorious 68-28, while the Bulldogs walked away with a 58-35 victory.