Wind Chill Advisory in Effect Tuesday

Low temperatures as you head out the door this morning are near record lows as we sit in the teens throughout our area.Wind chills in the single digits to around zero remain a concern through mid to late this morning, and a Wind Chill Advisory remains in effect during this time frame. Winds from the north anywhere between 5 and 10 mph.

We will manage to get above freezing for highs area-wide as we’ll stay under partly cloudy skies throughout your Tuesday. Winds will be light tonight into Wednesday morning, and that will allow temperatures to drop into the teens once again. More sunshine will be in store for Wednesday as highs will reach the upper-30s to the 40 degree mark throughout the area.

We’ll have plenty of sunshine to close out the week and begin the weekend, with a gradual warming trend back to average beginning Friday. Lows will be in the teens for Friday morning, and that will be the last of the teens for at least the next seven days. We warm up back into the 50’s by Sunday, and we’ll see rain chances increase by Monday as a cold front is projected to move through our area at some point next week. Colder air will follow this, but not nearly as cold as we are seeing this week.