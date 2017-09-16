Wings Over Winston Airshow – Saturday, October 7

Wings Over Winston Airshow – October 7, 2017 at Louisville-Winston Airport. Free Event!

Aircraft of all kinds will take to the skies for “Wings Over Winston.” It’s part of a free air show full of aero-acrobatics.

The show started by dedicating veterans a few years ago and has continued to grow into one of the biggest shows in central Mississippi.

Visitors will be able to take a closer look at all the aircraft in the show and even talk to the pilots about their history.

New for this year’s show a WWII vintage P-40 Warhawk that was resurrected from the jungles of New Guinea and restored into mint flying condition. Frank Kimmel will be flying the Warhawk this year at Wings over Winston.

The show will take place at the Winston-Louisville Airport. Gates open at 10:00 am and the show begins at 11:00. The 2017 event is free to the public and more information is available at http://www.wingsoverwinston.com and Facebook page – Wings Over Winston.