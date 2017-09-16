Wings Over Winston Airshow – Saturday, October 7

Wings Over Winston Airshow – October 7, 2017 at Louisville-Winston Airport. Free Event!
Aircraft of all kinds will take to the skies for “Wings Over Winston.” It’s part of a free air show full of aero-acrobatics.
The show started by dedicating veterans a few years ago and has continued to grow into one of the biggest shows in central Mississippi.
The famous Bulldog flight from North Little Rock will be back again this year. Seven custom home-built VanRV’s will be buzzing around Louisville starting the afternoon of October 6th, and they will help open the show on October 7th with lots of smoke.
Visitors will be able to take a closer look at all the aircraft in the show and even talk to the pilots about their history.
New for this year’s show a WWII vintage P-40 Warhawk that was resurrected from the jungles of New Guinea and restored into mint flying condition. Frank Kimmel will be flying the Warhawk this year at Wings over Winston.
David Mars a Neshoba County native will be back again at the Wings over Winston air show this year. Mars will be offering rides (2 at a time) in his 1929 Curtiis Wright Travel Air.
The show will take place at the Winston-Louisville Airport. Gates open at 10:00 am and the show begins at 11:00. The 2017 event is free to the public and more information is available at http://www.wingsoverwinston.com and Facebook page – Wings Over Winston.