Update: A Winston County man who has been on the run for a week turned himself in to authorities Sunday afternoon.
According to Winston County Sheriff Jason Pugh, 43-year-old Kevin Ladexter Carter turned himself in around 2:00 p.m.
The Winston County Sheriff’s Department had been asking for the public’s help in locating carter. Carter is a suspect in the shooting death of a 39-year-old woman in Noxapater.
Feb. 13: The Winston County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a wanted fugitive.
Kevin Ladexter Carter, 43, is wanted in connection to a homicide that happened in Winston County Sunday morning.
Carter should be considered armed and dangerous.
The image of Carter is an older picture.
Anyone who has any information is asked to contact the Winston County Sheriff’s Department at (662)-773-5881 or Winston County Crimestoppers at (662)-773-9999.
One thought on “Update: Winston County homicide suspect turns himself in”
