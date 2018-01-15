Winter Storm Watch in effect

Attala County and other parts of central Mississippi have now been placed under a Winter Storm Watch.

Other counties in the Breezy News coverage area included in the warning are Carroll, Holmes, Leake, Madison, Montgomery, Neshoba and Winston.

A Winter Storm Warning watch means snow, sleet and/or ice accumulation is possible in the watch area.

After the precipitation moves through, frigid temperatures are expected to set in across the watch area from Tuesday – Thursday.

Lows will fall well into the teens with highs struggling to reach freezing. Some areas might see single digit lows.

The National Weather Service in Jackson urges motorists in the warning area to monitor news and media outlets for the latest updates on driving conditions.