Winter Weather Advisory in effect until midnight

The National Weather Service in Jackson has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for its coverage area.

The advisory is in effect until midnight Friday.

Counties in the Breezy News coverage area under the advisory include Attala, Carroll, Choctaw, Holmes, Leake, Montgomery, Neshoba, and Winston.

A Winter Weather Advisory means that winter weather conditions are expected in the coverage area.

Snow showers in the advisory area could make for dangerous travel conditions.

Continue to monitor Breezy News and the National Weather Service of Jackson Twitter account for updates on this weather system.