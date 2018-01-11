Wintry precipitation possible for Friday

Forecasters say a cold weather system could bring a wintry mix of rain, sleet, and snow to Mississippi this Friday.

The National Weather Service in Jackson is warning residents in northern Mississippi, including Attala County, to prepare for possible freezing precipitation Friday morning through Friday night.

The worst accumulations could be on grassy and/or elevated areas. Additionally, bridges and overpasses may become slick.

Residents in the affected region should take precautions to protect pets, pipes, and plants from the cold and make sure heaters and fireplaces are stocked and ready for the cold.

