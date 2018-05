Holmes Community College Workforce Coordinator Mandy Burrell spoke to “Good Morning Kosciusko’s” Breck Riley Friday morning about the new partnership between The Attala Center and Ingalls Shipbuilding in Pascagoula.

The partnership will see The Attala Center host training sessions to assist with their ongoing needs for new hires who are skilled in structural fitting, pipe fitting and welding.

To learn more, or to enroll in the program, contact Mandy Burrell at (662) 472.9172.