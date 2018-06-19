Wreck on 19 Sends Three to Hospital

At 4:34 pm Attala Deputies, MedStat EMS, The Mississippi Highway Patrol along with Attala Fire and Rescue were dispatched to highway 19 south approximately 2 miles from the highway 35 intersection for a report of a two vehicle MVA. Units arrived on scene to find the roadway blocked and two vehicles with heavy damage.

According to Captain Tim Cox three people, two adults and one juvenile, were transported for medical treatment. Cox said all three seemed to have non life threatening injuries.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol will be in charge of the investigation.