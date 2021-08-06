3164 New Covid Cases Reported Including In Our Region

MSDH is reporting an additional 3164 cases of COVID-19 in Mississippi and 16 deaths reported since yesterday. There are 31 new cases being reported in Attala County, 32 new cases being reported in Leake, 85 new cases are being reported in Neshoba, and 1 new case in Winston.

Free testing is available at your local health department. Neshoba General is also providing a drive-thru testing service but you must have an appointment.

Many locations throughout the state are providing testing and pop up vaccination or drive-thru locations.