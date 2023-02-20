A 4-wheeler accident, and a Grass Fire and Disturbances in Attala

HomeAttalaA 4-wheeler accident, and a Grass Fire and Disturbances in Attala

Sunday 2/19/23

 

12:26 p.m. – Attala Deputies were sent to a one-vehicle accident with no injuries on May Street in Sallis.

1:54 p.m. – Kosciusko Police were called to go to Whit’s Kwik Foods and Deli for a complaint.

1:59 p.m. – Attala Fire was called out to Hwy 35 N for a four-wheeler accident.

5:16 p.m. – Attala Deputies were sent to a residence on Mill Street for trespassers.

5:56 p.m. – Attala Deputies were asked to check the report of someone walking in the road on Hwy 25 N.

6:06 p.m. – Kosciusko Police responded to a one-vehicle accident with no injuries on Smythe Street.

6:33 p.m. – Attala Fire was sent to a grass fire on Attala Road 5216.

8:53 p.m. – Kosciusko Police were sent to a disturbance on Maple Street.

11:09 p.m. – Kosciusko Police were asked to check a disturbance on Cannonade Street.

11:33 p.m. – Attala Deputies were sent to a one-vehicle accident with no injuries on Hwy 43 N.

 

 

 

 

 

