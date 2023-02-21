A day of Disturbances, Livestock and an Accident with Injuries in Attala

Monday 2/20/23

1:00 a.m. – Kosciusko Police checked an alarm at the Quick Cash on Hy 12 E.

2:23 a.m. – Kosciusko Police were sent to Kangaroo Crossing on Hy 12 E to to remove someone.

7:47 a.m. – Attala Deputies and Fire responded to a reported accident on Hy 35 S, but it was a false alarm.

10:21 a.m. – Attala Deputies were called about a child walking alone on Attala Road 5053.

10:33 a.m. – Kosciusko Police checked a commercial alarm at Regions on Veterans Memorial Drive.

11:42 a.m. – Attala Deputies were asked to perform a welfare check at a residence on Hy 42 N.

12:43 p.m. – Kosciusko Police responded to a three-vehicle accident with injuries on Veterans Memorial Drive.

2:28 p.m. – Attala Deputies were sent to a two-vehicle accident with no injuries on Hy 12 E.

3:36 p.m. – Attala Deputies were asked to check the report of livestock on the road on Hy 19 S.

4:02 p.m. – Kosciusko Police checked a suspicious vehicle on Wellington Place.

5:22 p.m. – Kosciusko Police checked a disturbance at Kim’s Quick Stop on W Jefferson Street.

10:21 p.m. Kosciusko Police responded to a disturbance at Glendale Apartments on F Street.

10:36 p.m. – Kosciusko Police were sent to a disturbance at Kangaroo Crossing on Hy 12 E.