A Deer Strike, disabled vehicles and Grass Fires in Attala

Tuesday 2/14/23

1:33 a.m. – Kosciusko Police were asked to assist with an EMS call at Campbell Motel Highway 12.

3:16 a.m. – Attala Deputies responded to a car vs deer accident on Hwy 12 E.

7:44 a.m. – Attala Deputies were asked to assist with a disabled truck on Hey 43 S.

9:15 a.m. – Kosciusko Police were called to assist EMS with a call at the Cannonade Apartments on Cannonade Street.

9:22 a.m. – Kosciusko Police checked an alarm at the Bank of Kilmicheal on Veteran’s Memorial Drive.

2:33 p.m. Kosciusko Police were asked to assist EMS with a call on Adams Street.

3:06 p.m. – Attala FD responded to a pasture fire on Attala Road 3121.

3:24 p.m. – Central FD responded to a grass fire on Attala Road 2260.

5:28 p.m. – Kosciusko Police were asked to check a prowler call involving a group of people on Hammond Circle.

7:09 p.m. – Kosciusko Police were asked to assist EMS on Simmons Alley.

9:07 p.m. – Kosciusko Police received a call about a truck in a ditch outside Prairie Farm Milk on Hwy 35 S.