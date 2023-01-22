A Grass Fire, Domestic Disturbances, and a Prowler in Attala

Saturday 1/21/23

1:34 a.m. – Kosciusko Police were asked to go to the Kangaroo Crossing on Veteran’s Memorial Dr. for a theft.

7:19 a.m. – Attala Deputies made a welfare check on a person who passed out in a vehicle on Attala Road 2210.

9:03 a.m. – Attala Deputies were sent to a disturbance on Hwy. 19 S.

11:17 a.m. – Kosciusko Police responded to a deer strike on Hwy. 12 E.

11:54 a.m. – Attala Deputies were sent to a residence on Williamsville Road for a domestic disturbance with a weapon.

2:05 p.m. – Attala Central Fire was dispatched to a grass fire in a field on Hwy 12 E.

4:52 p.m. – Attala Deputies checked on an accident with no injuries on Center Road.

7:03 p.m. – Kosciusko Police were sent to a disturbance at the Dollar Tree on Hwy. 12.

8:26 P.m. – Kosciusko City Fire checked on a smoke smell on Fairgrounds Street.

11:03 p.m. – Kosciusko Police responded to the report of a prowler on Moore Street.

11:27 p.m. – Kosciusko Police were asked to check on subjects passed out in a vehicle at Fair Oil on Hwy. 12.