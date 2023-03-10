A Reckless Driver, Livestock in the Road, and a Suspicious Item Attala

HomeAttalaA Reckless Driver, Livestock in the Road, and a Suspicious Item Attala

Thursday 3/9/23

 

11:12 a.m. – Kosciusko Police were called about a reckless driver on West Jefferson Street.

1:10 p.m. – Attala Deputies checked the report of livestock by the road on Hy 19 S.

4:02 p.m. – Kosciusko Police responded to an accident with no injuries on Hy 12 E near Grease Monkey.

5:12 p.m. – Kosciusko Police checked the report of a person in a wheelchair blocking traffic on Hy 12.

6:03 p.m. – Kosciusko Police were called about a vehicle that had been damaged on W Jefferson Street.

9:11 p.m. – Attala Law Enforcement was issued a BOLO for a male who has been missing since Feb. 18.

9:27 p.m. – Attala Deputies performed a welfare check at a residence on Attala Road 3205.

9:52 p.m. – Kosciusko Police were asked to go to the Health Department on Martin Luther King Drive for a suspicious item.

11:21 p.m. – Kosciusko Police checked a person in a wheelchair in traffic near Baptist Memorial Hospital on Hy 12.

11:37 p.m. – Kosciusko Police checked a residential alarm on North Street in Sallis.

 

 

 

