A Reckless Driver, Livestock in the Road, and a Suspicious Item Attala

Thursday 3/9/23
11:12 a.m. – Kosciusko Police were called about a reckless driver on West Jefferson Street.
1:10 p.m. – Attala Deputies checked the report of livestock by the road on Hy 19 S.
4:02 p.m. – Kosciusko Police responded to an accident with no injuries on Hy 12 E near Grease Monkey.
5:12 p.m. – Kosciusko Police checked the report of a person in a wheelchair blocking traffic on Hy 12.
6:03 p.m. – Kosciusko Police were called about a vehicle that had been damaged on W Jefferson Street.
9:11 p.m. – Attala Law Enforcement was issued a BOLO for a male who has been missing since Feb. 18.
9:27 p.m. – Attala Deputies performed a welfare check at a residence on Attala Road 3205.
9:52 p.m. – Kosciusko Police were asked to go to the Health Department on Martin Luther King Drive for a suspicious item.
11:21 p.m. – Kosciusko Police checked a person in a wheelchair in traffic near Baptist Memorial Hospital on Hy 12.
11:37 p.m. – Kosciusko Police checked a residential alarm on North Street in Sallis.