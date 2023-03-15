Accidents, Alarms and a Possible Breaking and Entering in Attala

Tuesday 3/14/23

10:29 a.m. – Kosciusko Police were asked to assist EMS with a call on W Adams Street.

1:04 p.m. – Kosciusko Police responded to an accident with no injuries on 4th Avenue.

3:24 p.m. – Attala Deputies were sent to a two-vehicle accident with no injuries on Hy 35 S at Hy 741.

6:24 p.m. – Kosciusko Police checked an alarm at the lower elementary school on Hy 35 bypass.

7:04 p.m. – Kosciusko Police were called about possible drug use in a vehicle at the Family Dollar Store on Hy 12 E.

7:14 p.m. – Kosciusko Police checked a commercial alarm at a business on Veterans Memorial Drive.

7:21 p.m. – Attala Deputies were sent to a possible breaking and entering at a residence on Attala Road 5016.

8:32 p.m. – Attala Deputies were asked to check a suspicious vehicle on Attala Road 3106.

9:36 p.m. – Kosciusko Police checked with a resident on W Jefferson Street for a complaint about a neighbor’s dog.